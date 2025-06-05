Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 283,900 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 924.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,763,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iQIYI by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 3,235,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,297,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

