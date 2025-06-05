Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.07. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.38 million.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

