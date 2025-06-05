Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

