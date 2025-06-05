Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 2,171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 329,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 135,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

