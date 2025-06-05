Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,180.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

