Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 217 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AIT opened at $229.22 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.35 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

