Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,173 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $903.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.