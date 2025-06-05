Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,089 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,089 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Perion Network worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Perion Network by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 648,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 179,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

