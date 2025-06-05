Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 338 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

CAR opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.72) by ($8.63). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

