Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 385 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $9,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,170.76. The trade was a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

