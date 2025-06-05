Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,274 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuantumScape by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 462,218 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 396,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,530 shares in the company, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.