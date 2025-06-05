Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 67 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $399.82 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.47 and its 200 day moving average is $409.79.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

