Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 67 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
Dillard’s Stock Performance
Shares of DDS stock opened at $399.82 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.47 and its 200 day moving average is $409.79.
Dillard’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDS
Dillard’s Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dillard’s
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.