Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 90,034 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

