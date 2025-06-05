Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,983,425 shares of company stock worth $353,519,326 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

