Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 471,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $924.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.