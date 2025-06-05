PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,207 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.