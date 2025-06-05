Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:REZI opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

