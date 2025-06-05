Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

