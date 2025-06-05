Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,666 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

