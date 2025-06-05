Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

