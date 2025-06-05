Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, Teradyne, EPAM Systems, TechnipFMC, Serve Robotics, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and consumer electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics innovations like industrial arms, autonomous vehicles and service robots. As part of the broader automation and artificial intelligence theme, their performance often tracks advances in technology adoption and industrial efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. 169,889,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,714,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.35. 372,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,948. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.08.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 887,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.55. 363,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $207.48.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,176. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,009. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $655.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shares of PRCT stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.10.

