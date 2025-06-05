Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,673,000 after buying an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is -4,273.33%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.