Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

