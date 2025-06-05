Roger S. Penske Sells 77,357 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $162.49 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 21,771.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

