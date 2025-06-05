Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.37 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 325.20 ($4.41). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 322.05 ($4.36), with a volume of 6,943,749 shares traded.

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.37.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current year.

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

