Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.37 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 325.20 ($4.41). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 322.05 ($4.36), with a volume of 6,943,749 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rotork to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.01) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rotork
Rotork Stock Up 0.2%
Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current year.
About Rotork
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.