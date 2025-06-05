Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.11 ($0.12). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 9.11 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Down 4.1%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

