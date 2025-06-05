Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.88 ($22.59) and traded as high as €20.96 ($23.82). Salzgitter shares last traded at €20.70 ($23.52), with a volume of 40,367 shares changing hands.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.16 and a 200 day moving average of €19.88.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.