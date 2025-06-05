Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

