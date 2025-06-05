Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,868,000 after buying an additional 19,392,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,859,000 after acquiring an additional 204,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,757 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

