Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 692,872 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sherritt International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

Sherritt International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sherritt International

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market cap of C$63.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

In other news, Director Leon Binedell purchased 266,000 shares of Sherritt International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sherritt International

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.