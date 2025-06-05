Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 21.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
