Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Increases By 21.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

