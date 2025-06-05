Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Increases By 21.2%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,171.87. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

