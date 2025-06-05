Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Grows By 21.2%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after buying an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Herc by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,786,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

