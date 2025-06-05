Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Decreases By 15.1%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after buying an additional 102,187 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE TPH opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.