Short Interest in Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Rises By 21.3%

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.78.
About Workspace Group
