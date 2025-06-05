Short Interest in Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Rises By 21.3%

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

