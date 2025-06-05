Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Sells A$23,311,326.25 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Di Pilla sold 7,342,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.18 ($2.06), for a total value of A$23,311,326.25 ($15,137,224.84).

Danielle Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 26th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 235,348 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.05), for a total value of A$741,346.20 ($481,393.64).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 14,764,652 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.05), for a total transaction of A$46,612,006.36 ($30,267,536.60).

On Wednesday, May 28th, Danielle Di Pilla sold 7,500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.08), for a total transaction of A$24,000,000.00 ($15,584,415.58).

Sigma Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

