SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

