Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CTRL GROUP, AltC Acquisition, Navitas Semiconductor, SharpLink Gaming, ReShape Lifesciences, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically in the range of about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are less established, their stocks often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and risk compared to larger, more mature companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 68,959,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,592,227. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

CTRL GROUP (MCTR)

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

MCTR traded up $21.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,920,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81. CTRL GROUP has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 15,037,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 83,941,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168,000. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.24.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $8.16 on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,589. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Shares of NASDAQ RSLS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,224,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.48. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

SV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 10,618,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Spring Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

