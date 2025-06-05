Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $7,318,876.20 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2%

Snap-on stock opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.13 and a 200-day moving average of $336.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

