Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $236.00 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1%

Snowflake stock opened at $209.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,428.48. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

