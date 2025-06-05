Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

