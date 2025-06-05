Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.15. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

