Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 15,480 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $76,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,966,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,391.68. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $431,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,109,451.52. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,276 shares of company stock worth $656,089 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Altus Power Stock Down 0.1%

AMPS opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

