Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,033 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

