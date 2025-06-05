Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,871 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $251.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.95 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

