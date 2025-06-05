Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dayforce by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

DAY stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

