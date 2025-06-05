Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of nLIGHT worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in nLIGHT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in nLIGHT by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ LASR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 40,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $653,727.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,281,540 shares in the company, valued at $20,594,347.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,853 shares of company stock worth $1,818,727. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

