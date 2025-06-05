Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.44% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

