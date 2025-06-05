Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $444,000 Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.10. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 336,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,098. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

