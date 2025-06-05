Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 937,331 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 566,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 74,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 262,631 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.